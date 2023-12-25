DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

TEENAGE DREAM all I want 4 Christmas

Tuscany Hall
Mon, 25 Dec, 9:30 pm
PartyFirenze
€27.67The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Teenage Dream è una festa anni 2000, si, ma che il 2000 lo vuole ripercorrere tutto, anche e soprattutto attraverso le hit di Disney Channel che da vent’anni creano aggregazione.

Ci piace chiamarla “la festa di tutti”, la festa che non c’era mai stata, se...

Presentato da R.M.E. SRL.
Tuscany Hall

Lungarno Aldo Moro, 3, 50136 Firenze FI, Italy
Doors open8:00 pm

