Top track

Closer (Derrick Carter Remix)

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Sundown Friendsgiving Brunch ft. Derrick Carter

Station1640
Sun, 19 Nov, 2:00 pm
DJWest Hollywood
From $185.40The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Closer (Derrick Carter Remix)
Got a code?

About

Sundown Friendsgiving Brunch feat. Derrick Carter on November 19th, 2pm - 9pm, at Station1640 Hollywood.

A diverse menu with both breakfast and lunch options will be available. Of course, there will be bottomless mimosas, champagne, and specialty cocktail...

Presented by Underrated Presents.

Lineup

Derrick Carter

Venue

Station1640

1640 N Cahuenga Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90028, USA
Open in maps
Doors open2:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.