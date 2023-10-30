DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

T.R.A.N. for NY Presents : CR4SH 0V3RR1D3

The End
Mon, 30 Oct, 8:00 pm
PartyBrooklyn
From $17The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
C:\>C:\DOS\CRASH_0V3RR1DE .EXE/x

Date: Mon 10/30/2023

Time: 9pm - 2am

->[TH3 ƐND]

-> 21+

[T.R.A.N. NY] presents…

-> a fundraver for @iridecia 's ffs recovery

[djs]

-> @angelmoneymafia

-> @stemmequeensupreme

-> @xperimentaldiva

-...

Presented by The End
Lineup

Angel Money

The End

4 Irving Avenue, Brooklyn, New York 11237, United States
Doors open8:00 pm

