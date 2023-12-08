Top track

Toy Tonics Jam

The Loft
Fri, 8 Dec, 10:00 pm
DJManchester
£13.56The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

8TH DECEMBER

22:00-04:00

THE LOFT, MCR

GEE LANE, SAM RUFFILLO, LIL' MINX

Join us for an exploration of house and disco with Germany's finest purveyors of party Toy Tonics to see the year out in style.

This is an 18+ event.

Presented by Toy Tonics.

Lineup

Sam Ruffillo, Gee Lane

Venue

The Loft

New St, Manchester M40 8AW, UK
Doors open10:00 pm

