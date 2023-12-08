DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
8TH DECEMBER
22:00-04:00
THE LOFT, MCR
GEE LANE, SAM RUFFILLO, LIL' MINX
Join us for an exploration of house and disco with Germany's finest purveyors of party Toy Tonics to see the year out in style.
This is an 18+ event.
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.