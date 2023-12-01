Top track

Don't Want To Wake Up On My Own

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Tugboat Captain + Vegas Water Taxi + The Stanford

Two Palms
Fri, 1 Dec, 7:30 pm
GigsLondon
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Triples Is Best returns to Two Palms for another night of free entry fun. Joining us this time are indie-pop legends Tugboat Captain, the brooding movements of Vegas Water Taxi and returning garage rock darlings The Stanford Family Band. Triples Is Best wi...

Presented by Triples Is Best
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

Vegas Water Taxi, Tugboat Captain

Venue

Two Palms

289 Mare Street, Hackney, London, E8 1EJ, United Kingdom
Doors open7:30 pm

