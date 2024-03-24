Top track

Daydream

BLACK FRIDAY - HIBERNATION FESTIVAL

Festival Hibernation
21 Mar - 24 Mar 2024
DJEl Pas de la Casa
From €72

About

BLACK FRIDAY SHOP for Hibernation Festival 2024 ⚡️

Enjoy -15€ on all your Backstage tickets & best festival price ever with the 4+1 offer 🥳

Cet événement est réservé aux personnes de plus de 18 ans.
Présenté par Association Bricks Team.

Lineup

8
I Hate Models, ANDRES CAMPO, Space 92 and 8 more

Venue

Festival Hibernation

Av. del Consell General, AD200 Pas de la Casa, Andorra
Doors open7:00 pm

