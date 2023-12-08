Top track

Generic Animal - Paura di - A COLORS ENCORE

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

GENERIC ANIMAL Live | Opening Act: Omega Storie

Circolo Agorà
Fri, 8 Dec, 7:30 pm
GigsCusano Milanino
€11The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Generic Animal - Paura di - A COLORS ENCORE
Got a code?

About

Ti ricordiamo che per accedere è obbligatoria la tessera ARCI, per farla ti consigliamo di compilare la preadesione online sul nostro sito.

https://portale.arci.it/preadesione/agorarci

____________________________________...

Tutte le età
Presentato da Circolo Agorà.
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

Generic Animal

Venue

Circolo Agorà

Via Monte Grappa 27, 20095 Cusano Milanino città metropolitana di Milano, Italia
Open in maps
Doors open7:30 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.