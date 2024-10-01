DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
En raison d’un problème de santé du chanteur récemment survenu, Crystal Fighters est contraint de reporter son concert prévu au Trabendo le 28 février 2024 au 1er octobre 2024, toujours dans la même salle. Les billets précédemment achetés resteront valable...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.