Top track

Love Natural

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Crystal Fighters

Trabendo
Tue, 1 Oct, 7:30 pm
GigsParis
€34.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Love Natural
Got a code?

About

En raison d’un problème de santé du chanteur récemment survenu, Crystal Fighters est contraint de reporter son concert prévu au Trabendo le 28 février 2024 au 1er octobre 2024, toujours dans la même salle. Les billets précédemment achetés resteront valable...

AEG Presents France et le Trabendo présentent.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Crystal Fighters

Venue

Trabendo

Parc de la Villette, 211 Avenue Jean Jaurès, 75019 Paris
Open in maps
Doors open7:30 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.