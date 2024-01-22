DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

TRAINSPOTTING

Farr's Dalston
Mon, 22 Jan 2024, 7:30 pm
FilmLondon
From £10The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

A jolt of adrenaline shot straight to the heart of 1990s British cinema, this darkly funny adaptation of Irvine Welsh’s novel was a major breakthrough for director Danny Boyle, producer Andrew Macdonald, and screenwriter John Hodge. With live-wire energy a...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Deeper Into Movies.

Lineup

Venue

Farr's Dalston

17-19 Dalston Ln, London E8 3DF, UK
Open in maps
Doors open7:30 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.