WORK Q1 (Jan-March) 2024 Season Pass

Venue TBA (Los Angeles)
1 Jan - 19 Jan 2024
GigsLos Angeles
$279.34The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

WORK Q1 (Jan-Mar) 2023 SEASON PASS

  • 1 ticket = 1 Eligible Entry to the SIX AM and/or Synthetik Minds events on these dates:

JANUARY 19 - WORK

JANUARY 20 - WORK

JANUARY 27TH - WORK

FEBRUARY 2ND - RE/FORM

FEBRUARY 3RD - RE/FORM

FEBRUARY 10TH - RE/FOR...

This is a 21+ event
Presented by WORK
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Venue

Venue TBA (Los Angeles)

Los Angeles, California 90036, United States
Doors open12:00 pm

