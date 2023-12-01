Top track

Heaven - Original Mix

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Tony Guerra

Hangar Dallas
Fri, 1 Dec, 10:45 pm
GigsDallas
$18.40The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Heaven - Original Mix
Got a code?

About

DALLAS!! once again we welcome back the beast TONY GUERRA at Hangar. Secure your tickets now🎫

This is an 18+ event
Presented by PH Entertainment.
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

Tony Guerra

Venue

Hangar Dallas

721 Hebron Parkway, Lewisville, Texas 75057, United States
Open in maps
Doors open10:45 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.