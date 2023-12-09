DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
LA PRIMA NOTTE @ Borgo della Mistica
Opening della nuova venue all’interno del Borgo della Mistica con un grande evento firmato BLA Studio e Odd Clique.
Ad inaugurare il nuovo palco:
Ivreatronic
Kety Fusco (Live)
Sinnerman (Live)
Apertura porte alle...
