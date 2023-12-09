Top track

Cosmo - Quando ho incontrato te - Enea Pascal Bocia Edit

La Prima Notte

Borgo della Mistica
Sat, 9 Dec, 10:00 pm
GigsRoma
€11.50

About

LA PRIMA NOTTE @ Borgo della Mistica

Opening della nuova venue all’interno del Borgo della Mistica con un grande evento firmato BLA Studio e Odd Clique.

Ad inaugurare il nuovo palco:

Ivreatronic

Kety Fusco (Live)

Sinnerman (Live)

Apertura porte alle...

Questo è un evento 18+
Presentato da BLA Studio & Odd Clique

Lineup

Kety Fusco, Ivreatronic

Venue

Borgo della Mistica

Viale Marisa Bellisario 300, 00155 Roma città metropolitana di Roma Capitale, Italia
Doors open9:00 pm

