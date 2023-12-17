DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

''Kwanzaa Art Exhibition''

Notting Hill Arts Club
Sun, 17 Dec, 5:00 pm
ArtLondon
£9The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

''Kwanzaa Art Exhibition'' Is a night showcasing notting but the finest art from black creatives. Curated by AJ, a night fuelled by the spirit of Kwanzaa.

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Notting Hill Arts Club.

Venue

Notting Hill Arts Club

21 Notting Hill Gate, London W11 3JQ
Doors open5:00 pm
200 capacity

