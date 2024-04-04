DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

ZEP (Live)

The Lower Third
Thu, 4 Apr 2024, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
£17The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

ZEP is a standout artist with an impressive 2.04-meter-tall presence and diverse musical talents. Originally a drummer, he also DJs and plays various instruments, incorporating unique elements like basketballs or zippers into his performances. Boasting mil...

This is an 16+ event
Presented by Whatszep.

Lineup

Venue

The Lower Third

26 Denmark St, London WC2H 8NJ, UK
Doors open7:00 pm
Event ends10:00 pm

