Dan Pulzello Live!

The Bill Murray
Thu, 22 Feb 2024, 6:30 pm
ComedyLondon
£8The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Dan Pulzello is a rising New York stand-up comic who recently appeared on Amazon Prime's "Game Breakers." He has performed across the United States, and has also taken his act internationally to London, Dublin, Toronto, Vancouver, and the Adelaide Fringe F...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Angel Comedy.

Venue

The Bill Murray

39 Queen's Head St, London N1 8NQ, UK
Doors open6:00 pm

