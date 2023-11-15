DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Carnival Soca

The Silverlake Lounge
Wed, 15 Nov, 10:00 pm
DJLos Angeles
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Get ready to samba the night away at our Brazilian Disco DJ Night! Join us at The Silverlake Lounge for an unforgettable evening filled with infectious rhythms, groovy beats, and a whole lot of Brazilian flair. The very talented DJ Little Son will be spinn...

This is a 21+ event.
Presented by The Silverlake Lounge LLC

Venue

The Silverlake Lounge

2906 Sunset Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90026, USA
Open in maps
Doors open10:00 pm
200 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.