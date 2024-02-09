Top track

Camden Got Soul

The Blues Kitchen Camden
Fri, 9 Feb 2024, 8:00 pm
GigsLondon
£5

About

The best musicians in London hit the stage for two sets of soulful bangers every Friday.

The only club night in town with incredible live performances and DJs from 9pm until 2.30am.

Doors from 8pm // Free before 9pm // £7 OTD from 9pm // Last entry 1am....

This is an 18+ event (Photo ID Required).
Presented by The Blues Kitchen Camden.

Venue

The Blues Kitchen Camden

111-113 Camden High St, London NW1 7SN, UK
Doors open8:00 pm

