DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
The best musicians in London hit the stage for two sets of soulful bangers every Friday.
The only club night in town with incredible live performances and DJs from 9pm until 2.30am.
Doors from 8pm // Free before 9pm // £7 OTD from 9pm // Last entry 1am....
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.