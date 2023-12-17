Top track

Rapt - Last Night In Exile

Emmélin, Rapt + Nova Soon

The Finsbury
Sun, 17 Dec, 7:30 pm
GigsLondon
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Our final Community Sessions show of 2023 brings the sensational Emmélin, Rapt and Nova Soon to the stage. A magical candelit concert to brings a beautiful year of gigs to an end.

What a night this will be!

See you there : Free tickets with donations col...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by The Sound Sniffer.

Lineup

Emmélin, Rapt, Nova Soon

Venue

The Finsbury

336 Green Lanes, London N4 1BY
Doors open7:30 pm
200 capacity

