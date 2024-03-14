DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
𝐋’𝐎r𝐚 𝐁l𝐮 è un progetto nato dall’incontro tra il sassofonista Gianni Gebbia e i produttori Giampaolo Scapigliati e Donato Di Trapani. Un lavoro che indaga la natura enigmatica del Mediterraneo realizzato durante una residenza di creazione nell’isola...
