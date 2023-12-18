DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

RTT Presents: Shades Album Launch

EartH
Mon, 18 Dec, 7:00 pm
This event will take place in EartH Kitchen.

Run The Track presents: Shades Album Launch

Shades is a collaborative album created by 15 emerging artists at Studio 36. Join us as celebrate its launch, with live performances and networking as we grow our co...

Presented by Studio36.

EartH

11 Stoke Newington Rd, London N16 8BH, UK
Doors open7:00 pm
