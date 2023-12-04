DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Transatlantic Rumours: Celebrating Fleetwood Mac

The Jazz Cafe
Mon, 4 Dec, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
£15.40The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Transatlantic Rumours return to Jazz Cafe this December to perform Fleetwood Mac's iconic 'Rumours' album, marking 45 years since the release. They’ve teamed a vocal trio with a formidable rhythm section to capture the energy that you would have experience...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by The Jazz Cafe.

Venue

The Jazz Cafe

5 Parkway, London NW1 7PG
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm
475 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.