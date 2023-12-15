DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Concert : Midnight Vultures

Seguin Sound
Fri, 15 Dec, 9:00 pm
GigsParis
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Midnight Vultures est un groupe qui vous propose un voyage dans le vaste univers du rock, du blues, de la pop, du funk, de la dance. 4 musiciens et une chanteuse d’horizons et d’univers différents, qui apportent leur expérience et leur sensibilité au servi...

Cet événement est réservé aux personnes de plus de 18 ans.
Présenté par BCB (seguin sound).

Seguin Sound

1, Parvis de l'Île Seguin, 92100, 92100 Boulogne-Billancourt, France
Doors open9:00 pm

