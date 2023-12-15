DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Midnight Vultures est un groupe qui vous propose un voyage dans le vaste univers du rock, du blues, de la pop, du funk, de la dance. 4 musiciens et une chanteuse d’horizons et d’univers différents, qui apportent leur expérience et leur sensibilité au servi...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.