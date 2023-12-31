Top track

Jamie Lenman - New Years Rockin' Eve | London

Signature Brew Blackhorse Road
Sun, 31 Dec, 6:00 pm
£49.12The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Signature Brew presents New Years Rockin' Eve!

This December 31st, join us at Signature Brew Blackhorse Road for the biggest, most rifftastic party to see in 2024 good 'n proper! This one's for the rockers, grungers and greebos..

Featuring a STACKED line...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Signature Brew.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Jamie Lenman, InMe, Yur Mum

Venue

Signature Brew Blackhorse Road

Unit 15, Uplands Business Park, Blackhorse Ln, Walthamstow, London E17 5QJ, UK
Doors open6:00 pm

