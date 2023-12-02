DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

APPLAUSE / CLOSING 2023

Espace Julien
Sat, 2 Dec, 10:00 pm
GigsMarseille
€14.32The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

'Applause', c'est le nouveau rendez-vous musical créatif et inclusif né dans l'esprit du prolifique Matteo (membre de Chinese Man) au gré de ses voyages et rencontres artistiques.

'Applause', c'est un concept de soirées qui vous propulse aux confins des g...

Tout public
Présenté par ESPACE JULIEN.

Lineup

2
Anais B, Drea, Lorkestra and 2 more

Venue

Espace Julien

36 Cr Julien, 13006 Marseille, France
Open in maps
Doors open9:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.