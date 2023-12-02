DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
'Applause', c'est le nouveau rendez-vous musical créatif et inclusif né dans l'esprit du prolifique Matteo (membre de Chinese Man) au gré de ses voyages et rencontres artistiques.
'Applause', c'est un concept de soirées qui vous propulse aux confins des g...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.