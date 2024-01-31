Top track

Good Bad Times

Hinds

The Hare & Hounds Birmingham
Wed, 31 Jan 2024, 7:30 pm
GigsBirmingham
£17.60The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Age restriction: 14+ / 14 - 16s accompanied by an adult

This is a 14+ event
Presented by This Is Tmrw.
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Venue

The Hare & Hounds Birmingham

106 High St, King's Heath, Birmingham B14 7JZ, UK
Doors open7:30 pm
250 capacity

