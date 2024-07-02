DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

One Page Salon

Radio Coffee & Beer
Tue, 2 Jul 2024, 7:30 pm
TalkAustin
Free
About

"The best literary event in town" - The Austin American Statesman

One Page Salon is a monthly reading series presented by the Writer's Leauge of Texas. Five outstanding writers will read one page from a work in progress, which means the audience will be a...

All Ages
Presented by Radio Coffee & Beer

Venue

Radio Coffee & Beer

4204 Menchaca Road, Austin, Texas 78704, United States
Doors open7:30 pm

