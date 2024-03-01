DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

The Dead Freights

Justines
Fri, 1 Mar 2024, 7:30 pm
GigsMargate
£6The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Indie-rockers The Dead Freights are heading to Justines. With dark humor and passion they confidently touch on personal struggles, external battles and explore those thoughts that keep us up in the early hours of the morning... championed by The Libertines...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Justines.

The Dead Freights

Justines

1-2 Marine Gardens, Margate, Margate, CT9 1UH, United Kingdom
Doors open7:30 pm

