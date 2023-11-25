DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Dance ع beat @ Superlove Basement

SUPERLOVE
Sat, 25 Nov, 11:45 pm
DJMilano
From €21.99The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

LINEUP

Saliah (pronounced SAAL-YA) is a British Lebanese Electronic music producer and DJ.Playing her debut Boiler Room and Glastonbury sets this year a Being Uk named one of Virtuoso’s ‘Ones to watch’, Saliah is renowned for her unique blends of acapella...

Questo è un evento 18+
Presentato da Gidal Group SRL.
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

1
Turbolenta, Saliah, Vanessa and 1 more

Venue

SUPERLOVE

Corso di Porta Ticinese, 32, 20123 Milano MI, Italy
Open in maps
Doors open11:45 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.