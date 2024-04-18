Top track

HOUSE Of ALL - Dominus Ruinea

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

House Of All

The Dome
Thu, 18 Apr 2024, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
£21.43The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

HOUSE Of ALL - Dominus Ruinea
Got a code?

About

How odd it is that the first reports of the existence of HOUSE Of ALL only appeared only early this year, followed by a magnificently-received debut album and two UK tours.

Praise was immediate and ecstatic, in spite of controversy from former management...

This is an 18+ event.
Presented by Upset The Rhythm.

Lineup

House Of All

Venue

The Dome

2A Dartmouth Park Hill, London NW5 1HL
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm
600 capacity
Accessibility information

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.