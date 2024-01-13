DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
London's Biggest After Hours Party ! 3am - 10am @ Lightbox
ROOM 1
Latin Pop & Reggaeton
ROOM 2
Commercial House
EVERYBODY IS WELCOME - TOGETHER WE DANCE
Join us every Friday Night / Saturday Morning !
NHS Workers FREE ENTRY ALL NIGHT LONG !...
