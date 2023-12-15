DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Francesca Tandoi Trio – UK Premiere

Ladbroke Hall
Fri, 15 Dec, 7:30 pm
GigsLondon
From £10The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Francesca Tandoi (piano), Stefano Senni (double bass), Jason Brown (drums)

Italian pianist/vocalist Francesca Tandoi is recognised by critics and audiences as one of the most interesting talents on the international jazz scene. Known to be an excellent co...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Ladbroke Hall.
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

Francesca Tandoi

Venue

Ladbroke Hall

79 Barlby Road, Kensington and Chelsea, London, W10 6AZ, United Kingdom
Open in maps
Doors open7:30 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.