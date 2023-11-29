Top track

Peter Doherty Solo Acoustic

APOLLO CLUB MILANO
Wed, 29 Nov, 8:00 pm
From €33The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Dirty Mondays Presents the Solo Acoustic Concert.

The event will take place at Apollo Club, from 8pm.

Line Up:

- Peter Doherty

- Colzani

- Dae

Questo è un evento 18+
Presentato da DM Company Srl.

Lineup

Peter Doherty

Venue

APOLLO CLUB MILANO

Via Giosuè Borsi, 9/2, 20143 Milano MI, Italy
Doors open8:00 pm

