M.A.S.T. presenta: live Silent Bob & Sick Budd

Torneria Tortona
Sat, 25 Nov, 7:15 pm
GigsMilano
Selling fast
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Un aperitivo speciale per festeggiare il sabato della Milano Music Week con il party di lancio di M.A.S.T.

All ages
Milano Music Week

Venue

Torneria Tortona

Via Tortona 32, 20144 Milan Milan, Italy
Open in maps
Doors open7:15 pm

