Top track

Corbyn - Cold

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

CORBYN x LXX

La Place
Sat, 17 Feb 2024, 6:00 pm
GigsParis
From €33.99The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Corbyn - Cold
Got a code?

About

We said the K R&B takeover would be something this winter so we got Corbyn and LXX just for you.

From Corbyn's pop-infused R&B, to LXX's honest lyrics paired with lo-fi beats, the 28Laboratory artists will be tailoring their setlists to create an unforget...

This is an all ages event.
Presented by Seoul Therapy.

Lineup

Corbyn, LXX

Venue

La Place

10 Passage de la Canopée, 75001 Paris, France
Open in maps
Doors open6:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.