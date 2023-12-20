Top track

The W - Portrait

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Jazz2Rocksteady at Ninety One

Ninety One Living Room
Wed, 20 Dec, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
From FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

The W - Portrait
Got a code?

About

Ninety-One are proud to bring you Jazz2Rocksteady, a long-standing danceable jazz night fronted by Bruno Heinen.

Building momentum for many years in The Vortex followed by Farrs in Dalston, Heinen brings his host of talented musicians this time round to t...

Presented by Ninety One Living Room.

Lineup

Bruno Heinen Trio

Venue

Ninety One Living Room

91 Brick Ln, Spitalfields, London E1 6QL, UK
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm
250 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.