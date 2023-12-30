DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Rebuilder 10 year anniversary party!

Deep Cuts
Sat, 30 Dec, 7:00 pm
GigsMedford
$17
RTT + Sum Studios presents

Rebuilder 10 year anniversary party

with special guests:

Ramona

Hell Beach

Saturday 12/30

7pm doors/ 8pm music

$15 cover / 18+

This is an 18+ event
Presented by RTT & Sum Studios

Rebuilder, Hell Beach

Deep Cuts

21 Main Street, Medford, Massachusetts 02155, United States
Doors open7:00 pm

