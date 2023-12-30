DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
RTT + Sum Studios presents
Rebuilder 10 year anniversary party
with special guests:
Ramona
Hell Beach
Saturday 12/30
7pm doors/ 8pm music
$15 cover / 18+
