DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Sang Froid Album Fundraiser & Festive Shindig

Rough Trade Bristol
Sat, 16 Dec, 7:30 pm
GigsBristol
£8.16The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Sang Froid have recorded The Album of 2024 and are now in some serious debt to some very dangerous people, they desperately need your help.

The incestuous lineup includes:

Baby Green (first EVER full band experience, including members of Maybeshewill)

R...

Presented by Rough Trade.

Lineup

Sang Froid

Venue

Rough Trade Bristol

3 New Bridewell, Nelson Street, Bristol BS1 2QD, United Kingdom
Open in maps
Doors open7:30 pm
200 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.