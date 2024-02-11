Top track

The Chisel - Retaliation

The Chisel

Green Door Store
Sun, 11 Feb 2024, 7:30 pm
GigsBrighton
£18.13The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

It’s going off and The Chisel are back to cause a bit of bovver. Following a trio of explosive singles, the band finally bring us their debut full-length album, Retaliation.

Having formed in early 2020 and featuring a crew of members with long-term associ...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Lout Promotions.

Lineup

The Chisel

Venue

Green Door Store

Lower Goods Yard, Brighton Train Station, Brighton BN1 4FQ
Doors open7:30 pm
200 capacity

