DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
VIEWS is going into the second round, a day to remember!
• A DAY FESTIVAL FROM 3PM- 1AM .
Do you want a unique experience of music genres,
art and good energy !?
Come by on the 10.11.2023!!
COLLECTIVE 555 has gathered the greatest
upcoming artist, DJ
Read more
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.