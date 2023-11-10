DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Collective 555 - day festival VIEWS II

Notting Hill Arts Club
Fri, 10 Nov, 7:30 pm
GigsLondon
£6The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

VIEWS is going into the second round, a day to remember!

• A DAY FESTIVAL FROM 3PM- 1AM .

Do you want a unique experience of music genres,

art and good energy !?

Come by on the 10.11.2023!!

COLLECTIVE 555 has gathered the greatest

upcoming artist, DJ Read more

Presented by Notting Hill Arts Club.

Venue

Notting Hill Arts Club

21 Notting Hill Gate, London W11 3JQ
Doors open7:30 pm
200 capacity

