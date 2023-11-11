DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Basura Boyz at Primary

Primary Night Club
Sat, 11 Nov, 10:00 pm
DJChicago
From $7.21The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Basura Boyz are a Chicago based DJ/producer duo who have quickly arisen as one of the most exciting names to come out of the Underground Dance scene, releasing on a variety of respected imprints including Off The Grid, Farris Wheel, NightBass, This Ain’t B Read more

Firehouse

Lineup

Basura Boyz

Venue

Primary Night Club

5 W Division St, Chicago, IL 60610, USA
Open in maps
Doors open10:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.