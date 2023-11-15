Top track

JSCA - Ducati

Telenovela ep Launch Party

Doña
Wed, 15 Nov, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
£11.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Be the first to hear JSCA's new music from her 'Telenovela EP', as well as giving you the chance to watch her brand new music videos for the very first time.

JSCA's vision of creating a visual EP centred around the stories of migration has finally come to...

Presented by JSCA.

Lineup

JSCA

Venue

Doña

Red Sequin Door, 92 Stoke Newington High St, London N16 7NY, UK
Doors open7:00 pm

