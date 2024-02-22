DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Teenage dream - NAPOLI

Teatro Palapartenope
Thu, 22 Feb 2024, 8:30 pm
PartyNapoli
€24.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Torna A Napoli Teenage Dream!!!!

Tutte le età

Presentato da Ufficio K.
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

Teenage Dreams

Venue

Teatro Palapartenope

Via Corrado Barbagallo, 115, 80125 Napoli NA, Italy
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.