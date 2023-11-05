Top track

Day Dream Time Machine, Siam Jem, Veronicavon, Au Revoir Heart, Rilo Wye

Genghis Cohen
Sun, 5 Nov, 7:00 pm
GigsLos Angeles
$12.26The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Hidden Love
About

Gravity Bookings Presents

Day Dream Time Machine https://instagram.com/daydreamtimemachine

Siam Jem (EP Release)

https://instagram.com/siamjem

Veronicavon

https://instagram.com/vvsohot

Au Revoir Heart

https://instagram.com/aurevoirheart

Rilo Wye

Presented by Genghis Cohen.

Lineup

2
Daydream Time Machine, Siam Jem , Veronicavon and 2 more

Venue

Genghis Cohen

740 N Fairfax Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90046, USA
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

