Paris Monster - A Vision Complete

Emanuel Ayvas, Paris Monster, Alan Markley

The Sultan Room
Fri, 12 Jan 2024, 7:00 pm
$19.57

About

Join us Friday January 12th for Emanuel Ayvas' FINAL Murder Mystery Dance Party!

Help us solve the mystery with your wonderful dance moves as his full band plays his debut solo album, Talk About The Weather Makes Me Happy.

Presented by The Sultan Room.

Lineup

Emanuel Ayvas, Paris Monster, Alan Markley

Venue

The Sultan Room

234 Starr St, Brooklyn, NY 11237, USA
Doors open7:00 pm
250 capacity

