DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Petal Supply x Umru North American World Tour

Kremwerk
Fri, 15 Dec, 10:00 pm
DJSeattle
From $11.33The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Petal Supply vs. Umru North American Tour

umru

search-engine-optimized Estonian-American musician ⌕umru emerged into the pop music zeitgeist with his first production credit on ⌕Charli XCX's regenrealist 2017 mixtape ⌕Pop 2, recruited at 18 by ⌕A. G. Coo Read more

Presented by Kremwerk.
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

umru, Petal Supply

Venue

Kremwerk

1809 Minor Ave, Seattle, WA 98101, USA
Open in maps
Doors open10:00 pm
300 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.