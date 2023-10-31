DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Sabotage moves to an underground basement in the heart of the city for the SOTTERRANEA Halloween Special event. For the occasion, to make you dance until late at night, together with your favorite resident DJs, directly from Barcelona, CAMELIA lands in the
Read more
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.