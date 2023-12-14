Top track

GANACHE - Blue Hills

Ganache : Release Party !

Transbordeur
Thu, 14 Dec, 7:00 pm
GigsLyon
€8.80The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Ganache. Deux voix qui se confondent entre guitares rêveuses et complaintes graciles, sillonnant entre shoegaze et soul vaporeuse.

On fête la sortie de Hypernova, leur nouvel EP !

Tout public

Présenté par SAS Transmission.

Lineup

Ganache

Venue

Transbordeur

3 Boulevard de Stalingrad, 69100 Villeurbanne, France
Doors open7:00 pm

