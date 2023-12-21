DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

A Very Brassy Xmas Party

The Blues Kitchen, Manchester
Thu, 21 Dec, 7:00 pm
GigsManchester
£14.30The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

"Oh come, all ye faithful!"

This Christmas we present: A Very Brassy Xmas Party.

A good old fashioned Xmas knees-up, with a brassy twist. All your favourite Christmas classics, played live by 10-piece brass band.

So grab some mistletoe, put on your best

Presented by The Blues Kitchen Manchester.

Venue

The Blues Kitchen, Manchester

13 Quay St, Manchester M3 3HN, UK
Doors open7:00 pm

