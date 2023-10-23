DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Alonzo Demetrius

The Stowaway
Mon, 23 Oct, 8:00 pm
GigsLos Angeles
$13.60The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Alonzo Demetrius live at The Stowaway!

21+ event

Presented by The Stowaway

Lineup

Alonzo Demetrius

Venue

The Stowaway

416 S Spring St, Los Angeles, CA 90013, USA
Open in maps
Doors open8:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.