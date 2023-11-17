Top track

Wyatt Marshall - Singularity

Des Nocturne w/ Wyatt Marshall

Secret location DTLA
Fri, 17 Nov, 9:00 pm
DJLos Angeles
From $22.66The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

DES NOCTURNE LOS ANGELES 11.17.23

DES NOCTURNE steps back into the action at a fresh new location in Downtown LA. We are delighted to invite top tier selector and producer Wyatt Marshall to join us alongside Ian Sinkowitz and Pedro Borlado.

Presented by Des Nocturne

Lineup

Wyatt Marshall, Pedro Borlado, Ian Sinkowitz

Venue

Secret location DTLA

Los Angeles, California 90033, United States
Doors open9:00 pm

